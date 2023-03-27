iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,376,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 1,869,760 shares.The stock last traded at $62.38 and had previously closed at $62.06.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average is $60.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

