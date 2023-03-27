iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.49

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.49 and last traded at $67.76, with a volume of 1395828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.98.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITB. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,373,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

