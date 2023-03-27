John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Hits New 1-Year High at $98.93

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.93 and last traded at $98.49, with a volume of 3117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average is $83.89.

Insider Transactions at John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director John E. Sanfilippo bought 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.59 per share, with a total value of $349,520.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,781.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $582,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Sanfilippo purchased 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.59 per share, for a total transaction of $349,520.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,781.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

