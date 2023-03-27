Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $129.80

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129.80 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 119.75 ($1.47), with a volume of 5354111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.46).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.29) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 155 ($1.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Johnson Service Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £520.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,010.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 99.60.

Johnson Service Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Johnson Service Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

In other news, insider Peter Egan acquired 25,000 shares of Johnson Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £29,250 ($35,920.42). 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

Further Reading

