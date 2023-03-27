Joystick Tops One Day Volume of $3,974.27 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Joystick has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $12.62 million and $3,974.27 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00030096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018264 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00199742 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,965.68 or 1.00031936 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.06901466 USD and is up 19.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,888.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.