JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€18.00” Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.35) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HFG. Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.42) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

HelloFresh Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of HFG stock opened at €17.40 ($18.70) on Friday. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €15.40 ($16.56) and a 1-year high of €46.92 ($50.45). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

