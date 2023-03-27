JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €815.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €815.00 ($876.34) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €890.00 ($956.99) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,032.26) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($795.70) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €905.00 ($973.12) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($946.24) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 27th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EPA:MC opened at €813.40 ($874.62) on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($210.16) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($280.16). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €802.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €718.02.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

