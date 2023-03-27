JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 2.0% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,732. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.27. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

