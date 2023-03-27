K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Lowered to C$36.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Acumen Capital from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

K-Bro Linen Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KBL stock opened at C$27.51 on Thursday. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$26.53 and a 1 year high of C$34.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$296.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 279.07%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

