K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Lowered to C$37.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KBL. Acumen Capital cut their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered K-Bro Linen from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday.

K-Bro Linen Stock Down 0.7 %

KBL stock opened at C$27.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.19. The stock has a market cap of C$296.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$26.53 and a 1-year high of C$34.27.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

About K-Bro Linen

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 279.07%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

