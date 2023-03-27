Kadena Price Down 13% Over Last Week (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00003392 BTC on major exchanges. Kadena has a total market cap of $204.51 million and $4.39 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00333046 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,990.36 or 0.26050550 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00010174 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,346,759 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.

The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.

Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.

The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

