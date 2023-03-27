Kava Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00003097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $383.09 million and $15.43 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00060958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00040171 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00017508 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 457,288,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,332,811 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

