Kava Trading Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Kava has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $392.80 million and approximately $12.88 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00003077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00060868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00040351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017773 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,429,325 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

