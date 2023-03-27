KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $48.00 at UBS Group

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KB Home from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of KBH opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11,077.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

