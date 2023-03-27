Keeler THomas Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Keeler THomas Management LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 1.6% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WM shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Insider Activity

Waste Management Price Performance

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.55. 424,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,412. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.21 and its 200-day moving average is $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

