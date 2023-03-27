Keeler THomas Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Keeler THomas Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 1.6% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $424.70. 802,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,537. The stock has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

