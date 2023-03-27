Keeler THomas Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Keeler THomas Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded up $1.61 on Monday, reaching $182.55. 231,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,615. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

