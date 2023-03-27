Keeler THomas Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Keeler THomas Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 61.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 45.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Insider Activity

Fiserv Stock Performance

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,755,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,073,098 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $112.23. The stock had a trading volume of 979,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,627. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.