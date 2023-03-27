Keeler THomas Management LLC Sells 1,099 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Keeler THomas Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

Salesforce stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,262,602. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 905.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,559 shares of company stock worth $8,573,274 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.