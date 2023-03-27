Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

KW has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kennedy-Wilson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 652,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

