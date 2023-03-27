Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Gregory Paul Hannon Acquires 22,000 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Gregory Paul Hannon bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Down 4.2 %

KFS traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,613. The stock has a market cap of $215.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of -0.26. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 708.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 15.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Kingsway Financial Services

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Kingsway Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

