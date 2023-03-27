Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$7.75 to C$6.00. The stock traded as low as C$4.34 and last traded at C$4.37, with a volume of 565615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.48.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$496.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.26.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.