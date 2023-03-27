KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW) Short Interest Up 2,171.4% in March

KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 2,171.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KnightSwan Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNSW remained flat at $10.42 during midday trading on Monday. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,141. KnightSwan Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.

Institutional Trading of KnightSwan Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,448,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,347,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

KnightSwan Acquisition Company Profile

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in cloud, cyber, and mission intelligence sectors.

