KRS Capital Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.27. 1,176,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,920. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

