KRS Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DLTR traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.32. 188,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.29.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

