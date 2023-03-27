KRS Capital Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

KRS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $1,134,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $504.91. The stock had a trading volume of 201,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,493. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $574.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.99.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

