L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Down 99.2% in March

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the February 28th total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of LCAA stock remained flat at $10.22 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,588. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On L Catterton Asia Acquisition
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 533,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 364,228 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 749,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 233,539 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.
Read More
