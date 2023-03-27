Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $198.66 and last traded at $198.84. 53,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 147,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 0.20.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 95.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 7.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 14.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 95,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

