Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $123,329.65 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 5,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $123,329.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,041,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,183,931.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Legacy Housing Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $21.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $524.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 246,398 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 40.1% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 95,754 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 221.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 84,324 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,342,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 181.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 62,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

