Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,399 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 8.1% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,421,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,547 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,313,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,899,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,330,000 after acquiring an additional 440,627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 848,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,803. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

