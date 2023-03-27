Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF comprises about 0.6% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 740,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,233,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,942,000 after buying an additional 132,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Price Performance

QINT stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.26. The company had a trading volume of 977 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,806. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $46.89. The company has a market cap of $198.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.00.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Company Profile

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

