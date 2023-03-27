Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.92.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LII traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.83. 258,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,304. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.68. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $278.84.

Insider Activity

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,358.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Lennox International by 211.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 94.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.