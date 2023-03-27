Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, an increase of 677.7% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Lenovo Group Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of LNVGY traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,726. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

