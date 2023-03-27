Leo H. Evart Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Leo H. Evart Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 4.5% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.55. 52,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,784. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $265.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.85.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.