Leo H. Evart Inc. Invests $227,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $102.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.61 and its 200 day moving average is $106.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.