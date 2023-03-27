Leo H. Evart Inc. Invests $227,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $102.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.61 and its 200 day moving average is $106.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
