Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,778.15 or 0.06356925 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion and approximately $13.51 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,866,941 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,865,102.27931441. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,749.15435107 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $25,248,782.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

