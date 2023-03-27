Lincoln Capital Corp Acquires 256 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 2.9% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.67. 14,914,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,841,064. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.16. The company has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average is $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.