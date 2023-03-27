Lincoln Capital Corp Acquires New Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Mosaic Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MOS stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.40.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Further Reading

