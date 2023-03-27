Lincoln Capital Corp Has $9.92 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,987 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 6.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,830,090 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average of $61.34. The company has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

