Lincoln Capital Corp Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lincoln Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.89. 259,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,914. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.78. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

