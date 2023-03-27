Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Shares Gap Up to $20.70

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.70, but opened at $21.61. Lincoln National shares last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 453,539 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently -13.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

