Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Abeille Asset Management SA

Abeille Asset Management SA reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 4.5% of Abeille Asset Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Abeille Asset Management SA owned about 0.08% of Linde worth $124,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.9% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 26.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,519,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 23.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $347.29. The company had a trading volume of 573,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,189. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $362.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

