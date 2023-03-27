Linear (LINA) Price Reaches $0.0092 on Top Exchanges

Linear (LINA) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Linear has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $91.64 million and approximately $7.32 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Linear

Linear was first traded on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

