Locus Chain Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $97.36 million and $646,991.93 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

