Longeveron’s (LGVN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 362.96% from the stock’s current price.

Longeveron Stock Performance

Shares of LGVN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,473. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. Longeveron has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua Hare sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,793,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,355,165.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longeveron

Longeveron Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Longeveron by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 17,229 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Longeveron in the 1st quarter worth $1,004,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Longeveron in the 1st quarter worth $449,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Longeveron in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Longeveron in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

