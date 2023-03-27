Longeveron’s (LGVN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 362.96% from the stock’s current price.
Longeveron Stock Performance
Shares of LGVN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,473. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. Longeveron has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Joshua Hare sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,793,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,355,165.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longeveron
Longeveron Company Profile
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Longeveron (LGVN)
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
- Will Investors Lose Their Shirts Chasing Gap’s 6.8% Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.