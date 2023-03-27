Manifold Finance Price Reaches $22.22 on Exchanges (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and $508,320.64 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for $22.22 or 0.00079619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

