Maple Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $104,271.63 (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for $4.97 or 0.00018201 BTC on major exchanges. Maple has a total market capitalization of $19.28 million and approximately $104,271.63 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00326927 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,099.84 or 0.25571951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009988 BTC.

About Maple

Maple’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maple’s official website is maple.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2019 and led by a team of former bankers and credit investment professionals aiming to improve upon legacy capital markets, Maple is an institutional capital network that provides the infrastructure for credit experts to run on-chain lending businesses and connects institutional lenders and borrowers. Built with both traditional financial institutions and decentralized finance leaders, Maple is transforming capital markets by combining industry-standard compliance and due diligence with the transparent and frictionless lending enabled by smart contracts and blockchain technology. Maple is the gateway to growth for financial institutions, pool delegates and companies seeking capital on-chain.

MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools. MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

