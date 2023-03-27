Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More

