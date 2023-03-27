Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 28 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMO traded up $6.06 on Monday, hitting $564.32. 81,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $618.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $564.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

