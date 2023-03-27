Marino Stram & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.08.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.03. 209,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,419. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $138.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

